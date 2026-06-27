Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Notches 16th save

Chapman walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 16th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Yankees.

The veteran closer picked up his second save of the series against the club he racked up 153 with between 2016 and 2022, the most of any of the seven teams Chapman's suited up for in his big-league career. Chapman's only blown save of the season came at Coors Field last week, and over 23.2 innings so far this year he's produced a 1.90 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB.