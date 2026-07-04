Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Notches 17th save

Chapman recorded his 17th save of the season Friday against the Angels after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing two hits and striking out one.

Chapman went 4-for-6 in save chances in June, giving up six runs (five earned) and posting a 7.50 ERA and 2.50 WHIP over that stretch across 6.0 innings. Even though this was far from his cleanest outing, at least he got the job done while protecting the Red Sox's three-run lead in the ninth. Chapman has 17 saves in 19 chances this season, posting a 2.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 11.6 K/9 across 25.2 innings (27 appearances).