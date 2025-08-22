Chapman pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Chapman threw just seven of 14 pitches for strikes, but he retired the heart of the Yankees' order on a popout and two groundouts. Dating back to July 26, Chapman has thrown 8.2 scoreless and hitless innings, posting a 9:2 K:BB over 11 appearances in that span. The closer is at 23 saves in 25 chances this year while maintaining a stellar 1.10 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 69:14 K:BB, numbers in line with or better than what he posted in his prime.