Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Records 18th save

Chapman picked up the save in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Angels. He allowed a solo home run while striking out two over one inning.

A two-out solo homer from Zach Neto kept Chapman from retiring the side in order, but the 38-year-old struck out the next batter to lock down his 18th save. The southpaw has been a bit shaky of late, allowing six earned runs across six innings over his past seven appearances. He has also taken a pair of losses while converting four of six save opportunities during this stretch. Despite the recent hiccups, Chapman has been effective overall in 2026, posting a 2.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB across 26.2 innings.