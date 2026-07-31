Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Records 26th save

Chapman earned a save against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one inning.

Chapman entered in the bottom of the ninth inning with Boston clinging to a one-run lead. He gave up a one-out double to put the tying run in scoring position but then struck out Colby Thomas and Nick Kurtz to slam the door shut. Chapman ran his scoreless streak to 10 appearances and notched his 26th save of the season, tied for fourth-most in the majors. He could challenge his career-best mark of 38 saves.