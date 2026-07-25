Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Secures 24th save

Chapman earned the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays, allowing no hits and one walk with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Chapman was called on to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and worked around a leadoff walk to finish things off. The veteran southpaw has now converted eight straight save chances in July, yielding just one earned run over nine appearances during that stretch. On the year, he's 24-for-26 in save opportunities with a 1.87 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB across 33.2 innings.