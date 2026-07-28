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Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Secures 25th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Chapman picked up the save Monday against the Athletics. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out three over a scoreless inning.

Two Athletics hitters reached base, one via an infield single and the other on an error, but Chapman struck out the side to secure his 25th save. The hard-throwing southpaw has logged eight consecutive scoreless outings, picking up a win and seven saves during this stretch. Through 34.2 innings this season, the 38-year-old owns a 1.82 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB while serving as the Red Sox's unquestioned closer.

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