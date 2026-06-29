Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Takes second blown save

Chapman allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out two over one inning to take a blown save in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Chapman continued a rough patch of performances. He's now allowed six runs (five earned) over his last five innings, a span that includes both of his blown saves and two of his three losses this season. He was able to avoid the loss Sunday, as the Red Sox went on to win in 10 innings. Despite the recent hiccups, Chapman still has a 2.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 24.2 innings while converting 16 of 18 save chances this season. He doesn't appear to be at risk of losing the closing job yet, though he has pitched three of the last four days and may be due a rest day soon.