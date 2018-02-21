Red Sox's Blake Swihart: No more work at second, third base

Swihart is no longer slated to see reps at second and third base this spring after the Red Sox re-signed Eduardo Nunez earlier this week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

With Nunez and Brock Holt giving the Red Sox two quality super-utility types, the team now has plenty of insurance on hand at second base as it prepares for life without Dustin Pedroia (knee) for the first two months of the season. The Nunez signing won't necessarily spell an end to Swihart's bid for an Opening Day roster spot, however, as the former top catching prospect will see action behind plate, at first base and in the corner outfield this spring. Swihart managed a sickly .190/.246/.292 at Triple-A Pawtucket last season, but his strong showing in the Dominican Winter League offers optimism that he could reemerge as a contributor for the Red Sox at some point in 2018.