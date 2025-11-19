Colorado traded Ward to Boston on Tuesday in exchange for left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Ward is a 26-year-old speedster who stole 57 bases in 64 attempts across Double-A and Triple-A last season. He also batted a healthy .290 over 97 games, but he has very little power, as we went deep just twice in the minors in 2025. Ward has played all three outfield positions as well as second base and third base in the minors, so if he makes it to the majors, he best profiles as a utility player and speed specialist.