Bernardino (3-3) was the losing pitcher Friday, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in a 4-1 loss to the Dodgers. He did not record an out.

Boston's bullpen wasted a quality start by Nick Pivetta, who authored six shutout innings. Bernardino, who entered the evening with a 1.69 ERA, came on with one out, a runner on and Boston leading, 1-0. He allowed a ground-rule double, an intentional walk, then was touched for a grand slam by Freddie Freeman. It's been a good season for Bernardino, but the lefty has hit a rough patch, having allowed five runs, six hits and one walk over his last four outings (1.2 innings) while picking up two losses and two blown saves during that stretch.