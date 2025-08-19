Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Narvaez had started each of the previous two contests, but he'll begin Tuesday's festivities on the bench. Connor Wong will do the catching and bat ninth for the Red Sox.
