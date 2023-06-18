Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader against the Yankees, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Murphy will give the Red Sox an extra arm in the bullpen for the twin bill against New York after Saturday's contest was postponed. In his MLB debut against Cleveland on June 8, the southpaw threw 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out five, but he's registered an unhealthy 7.01 ERA and 1.88 WHIP as a member of Worcester over his 43.2 frames.