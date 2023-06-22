The Red Sox recalled Murphy from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox sent Murphy down to Worcester immediately after he served as the 27th man in Sunday's doubleheader versus the Yankees, and now Murphy will return for his third MLB stint this season. Despite his 7.01 ERA in Triple-A, Murphy has been stellar in the majors -- he's thrown six scoreless frames while allowing just three hits and striking out eight batters. Brandon Walter was sent back to Triple-A in a corresponding move.