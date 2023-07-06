Murphy tossed 3.2 innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers, giving up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out one.

Lefty Brennan Berrnardino drew the start and covered 1.1 innings before the Red Sox turned the game over to five relievers to record the final 23 outs. Murphy ended up serving as the de facto bulk reliever, as none of Boston's other four bullpen arms notched more than four outs. Due to the depleted state of their rotation, the Red Sox don't have any obvious starting candidates for games Saturday or Sunday versus the Athletics, so there's a good chance that Murphy is called upon to cover multiple innings in one of those contests.