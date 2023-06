Murphy allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five over 3.1 scoreless relief innings in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Cleveland.

Murphy, who was a starter in the minors, was called up this week and made his MLB debut. Spot starts could become available if he remains up with the team, but it looks like long relief may be his role for now. It's role that had been handled by Kutter Crawford, who started Wednesday in place of Chris Sale (shoulder).