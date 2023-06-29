Murphy allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Marlins.

Murphy pitched the eighth and ninth innings of what was a bullpen game for the Red Sox. The former starter has showed promise as a bulk reliever since transitioning to the bullpen in the minors at the beginning of the month. The Red Sox are rolling with three healthy starters and expect James Paxton (knee) to start Friday. Beyond that, the fifth spot in the rotation may be what was on display Wednesday, a combination of long relievers that features Murphy and Nick Pivetta. Both Tanner Houck (face) and Chris Sale (shoulder) are on the injured list.