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Wong (ankle) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Royals.

Carlos Narvaez (finger) is on the bench for the series opener after exiting Sunday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta, but Wong is feeling well enough to make his first start since Wednesday following a recent bout with a right ankle injury. Wong came off the bench to replace Narvaez in Sunday's contest, going 1-for-2 with a run scored.

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