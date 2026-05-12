Cason (elbow) is hitting .267 with two home runs and a 3:1 K:BB in four games in the Florida Complex League.

The two-way prospect is on his way back from August 2025 Tommy John surgery, and while he isn't ready to pitch in games, he is healthy enough play in complex-league games as the designated hitter. Cason is still just 19 and has significant upside as a hitter and as a right-handed pitcher, but the young shortstop will likely be limited to DH duty for most or all of 2026.