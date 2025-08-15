Cason underwent Tommy John surgery this week, Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster reports.

Cason pitched in just one game in the rookie-level Florida Complex League back in May and had been sidelined ever since due to arm fatigue. The 19-year-old now faces a lengthy rehab that will likely keep him off the mound for the entirety of the 2026 season. Cason was an eighth-round pick in the 2024 Draft and is a two-way prospect at shortstop and pitcher.