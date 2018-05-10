Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows second save

Kimbrel took the blown save Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two in the loss to the Yankees.

Kimbrel came on to try to get his first ever five-out save, but he allowed two inherited runners to score before yielding two more of his own via a triple and home run. It's his second blown save in four outings, but there's little reason to worry. Kimbrel remains an elite closer and is sporting an impressive 13.5 K/9.