Kirwin was signed by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Kirwin, 24, was pitching for the Oakland Ballers of the independent Pioneer League. Boston struck quickly to sign the right-hander after the Ballers posted a video on social media, showing Kirwin's velocity up to 98 mph. He was 7-2 with a 2.32 ERA in 25 relief appearances for Rider University, striking out 54 over 47.2 innings, and went undrafted. Kirwin is scheduled for a physical Wednesday then will be assigned to a minor-league team.