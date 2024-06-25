Hamilton started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 7-6 win over Toronto.

Hamilton belted his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning that closed a deficit to 6-4. It continued a renaissance that began mid-May; Hamilton has an .869 OPS with 17 steals, eight doubles, one triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 36 games. The offensive production has led to Hamilton being a lineup regular, typically at shortstop but sometimes at second base, an unsettled position at this stage.