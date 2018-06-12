Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Playing catch

Pomeranz (left biceps tendinitis) played catch for the second time on Sunday, but reported a stiff neck when he arrived at the ballpark Monday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.

The Red Sox aren't calling this a setback yet, but it will delay his eventual return. Tuesday is the 10th day of Pomeranz's stay on the disabled list, so we're looking at least another week of downtime for the left-hander.