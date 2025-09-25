Red Sox's Dustin May: Ready for second live BP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
May (elbow) will throw his second live bullpen session Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
May threw a live bullpen session Tuesday and will follow that up with a second session Friday. He won't return during the regular season, but he is hoping to be healthy enough to be available for the postseason.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin May: Throws bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Dustin May: Officially placed on IL•
-
Red Sox's Dustin May: Heading to 15-day injured list•
-
Red Sox's Dustin May: Back in starting role Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin May: Set for limited bulk-relief outing•
-
Red Sox's Dustin May: Won't start this week•