Red Sox's Eduardo Rivera: Drawing another start

Rivera will start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox had left open the possibility of Ranger Suarez (groin/illness) coming off the injured list to start Wednesday's nightcap, but they'll hold Suarez back for now and give Rivera another turn. Rivera has allowed three runs with a 9:4 K:BB over 9.1 frames covering two starts and one relief appearance for Boston this season. He's thrown 64 pitches in both of his starts and not lasted more than 3.2 innings in either outing, so Rivera is unlikely to offer much length Wednesday.