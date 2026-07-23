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Red Sox's Eduardo Rivera: Ambushed in first loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rivera (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Rivera couldn't escape a laborious first inning in the nightcap of Wednesday's twin bill, tossing 41 pitches before his outing mercifully came to an end. Ranger Suarez (groin/illness) is on the cusp of coming off the injured list, so Rivera may not be sticking around with the major-league roster for much longer. The rookie left-hander has yet to work into the fifth frame in any of his four outings for Boston, recording a 6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over 10 innings.

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