Red Sox's Jack Anderson: DFA'd by Boston

The Red Sox designated Anderson for assignment Monday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Anderson's removal from the 40-man roster was done to make room for the reinstatement of Patrick Sandoval (biceps) from the 60-day injured list. Anderson has appeared in three major-league games for the Red Sox in a bulk-relief role, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six across eight innings. He's spent most of the season in Triple-A Worcester, where he's started in 11 of 16 games and has a 4.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB across 58 innings. Anderson could be plucked off waivers by a team looking to add a long reliever to its bullpen.