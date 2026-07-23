Twins' Jack Anderson: Picks up first save

Anderson earned the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Guardians in extra innings. He logged a walk and a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

After the bulk of Minnesota's high-leverage arms pitched earlier in the contest, it was Anderson who got the call to protect a two-run lead in the 12th inning in just his fifth major-league appearance and second with the Twins. The 26-year-old right-hander got the job done, stranding the free runner on second base while working around a two-out walk to earn the save. Overall, Anderson has allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight across 10.1 innings this season between Minnesota and Boston.