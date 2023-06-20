Paxton (3-1) earned the win over Minnesota on Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 6.1 innings.

Paxton breezed through four scoreless frames before a Christian Vazquez homer against him in the fifth netted Minnesota three runs. Paxton bounced back to retire the final five batters he faced and ended up with his third straight quality start and third overall victory. After missing all of last season and posting an ERA well over 6.00 over six starts between 2020 and 2021, the southpaw has revived his career this year, registering a 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 51:11 K:BB across 38.1 frames covering seven starts. His next start is tentatively lined up to come on the road against the White Sox.