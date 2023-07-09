Paxton (5-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against Oakland. He struck out three.

Paxton corralled his sixth quality start in his last seven appearances, allowing just two runs across six frames of action. However, both of the runs came from long balls, as Manny Pina hit a solo homer in the third and Brent Rooker swatted a solo shot in the sixth. Through 10 starts (56 innings), Paxton has given up more than three runs just once and owns a 2.73 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP to go along with a 5.6 K/BB.