Paxton did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks over five innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

Though Paxton limited San Francisco to one run over five frames, the Red Sox offense was held scoreless until the ninth inning and knocked Paxton out of contention for his fourth win in five starts. However, the lefty set a season high in hits allowed. Outside of an ugly six-run start against the Cubs, Paxton has surrendered two or fewer earned runs in five consecutive appearances dating back to June 24. Over that stretch, he has a 3.41 ERA and a 29:9 K:BB. Paxton is tentatively scheduled to take on the Blue Jays for his next start.