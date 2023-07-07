The Red Sox reinstated Paxton from the paternity list Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Paxton will make his next start Saturday against Oakland, but he'll rejoin the team a day early to make up for losing Kaleb Ort (undisclosed) to the IL. The 34-year-old southpaw has been stellar this season and holds a 2.00 ERA and 0.61 WHIP alongside a 17:3 K:BB through 18 innings over his last three starts.