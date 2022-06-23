Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Debuting at third base•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Set for big-league debut•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Rejoins Triple-A lineup•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Removed from Saturday's game•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Shifts to minor-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Added to 40-man roster•