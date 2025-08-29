The Red Sox optioned Garcia to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Garcia struggled in his first taste of MLB action, going 1-for-7 with a double, two walks and five strikeouts after being called up Aug. 22. The 22-year-old made two starts, both in right field, during the big-league stint. Nick Sogard was recalled from Worcester in a corresponding move.