Red Sox's Jovani Moran: Makes return from IL

The Red Sox activated Moran (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Moran will rejoin the Boston bullpen after a month-long stint on the shelf while he recovered from left elbow inflammation. He looked sharp over a pair of rehab appearances with Triple-A Worcester last week, racking up four strikeouts across three scoreless frames. Moran should settle back into a middle-relief or setup role with Boston after producing a 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB in 33 innings prior to landing on the IL.