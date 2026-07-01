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Red Sox's Jovani Moran: Makes return from IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Red Sox activated Moran (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Moran will rejoin the Boston bullpen after a month-long stint on the shelf while he recovered from left elbow inflammation. He looked sharp over a pair of rehab appearances with Triple-A Worcester last week, racking up four strikeouts across three scoreless frames. Moran should settle back into a middle-relief or setup role with Boston after producing a 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB in 33 innings prior to landing on the IL.

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