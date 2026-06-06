Red Sox's Jovani Moran: Placed on IL

The Red Sox placed Moran on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Friday, with left elbow inflammation, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Moran struck out three batters over two shutout innings during his last appearance Thursday, but he appears to have come away from the outing with elbow trouble. It's unknown whether his inflammation is the result of a structural issue, but he'll remain out for at least two weeks either way. Alec Gamboa was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.