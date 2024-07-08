Jansen locked down his 18th save of the year in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Yankees, tossing a clean ninth innings while striking out a batter in the process.

Jansen made quick work of the Yankee hitters, getting Ben Rice to ground out, Juan Soto to line out before sending Aaron Judge down on strikes to end the game. Father time is doing Jansen well this season, as he's converted 18 of his first 19 save chances while sporting a 2.01 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB in 31.1 innings. He has 10 straight scoreless outings since June 15 and has picked up a win and eight saves over that span.