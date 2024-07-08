Crawford (5-7) earned the win Sunday against the Yankees after tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just four hits. He struck out four.

Crawford was incredibly efficient Sunday night, needing just 68 pitches to coast through seven frames while throwing 54 strikes. Crawford's never pitched into the eighth before, and while he certainly could've based on pitch count, manager Alex Cora decided to turn to the bullpen for the final six outs. Crawford contributed to shutting out the Yankees offense for the first time since April and now owns an 11:0 K:BB over his last 13 innings after back-to-back starts without issuing a walk. The 28-year-old now owns a 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 106:28 K:BB in 105.2 innings and will look to finish out the first half strong as he prepares to face the Royals at home in a weekend series.