Crawford (3-7) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox fell 5-2 to the Reds, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Some defensive misadventures by Boston softened the blow to the right-hander's ERA and allowed him to escape with his third straight quality start and eighth of the season, but it's hard to ignore the issues Crawford has had of late keeping the ball in the park. He's been tagged for multiple homers in three straight outings and served up at least one in seven straight, stumbling to a 5.36 ERA over the latter stretch despite a 1.19 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB through 40.1 innings. Crawford will try to turn things around in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Blue Jays.