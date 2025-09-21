Harrison didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Saturday was Harrison's first start with the Red Sox since being acquired from San Francisco as part of the Rafael Devers trade, and it couldn't have gone much better. It was the southpaw's first quality start of the season, and he also generated 11 swinging strikes. Harrison has been effective when healthy in 2025, posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB over 32.2 innings, and Boston figures to give him one more look in its rotation during the regular season next weekend against Detroit.