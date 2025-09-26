Harrison is slated to start Friday's game against the Tigers in Boston.

Harrison stepped in as Boston's fifth starter last weekend at Tampa Bay and aced the test, striking out five while allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks across six innings in a no-decision. The southpaw will be rewarded with another turn through the rotation Friday, and another strong showing could help his case for earning a spot on Boston's postseason roster, should the Red Sox clinch a playoff spot.