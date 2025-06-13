Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Resumes throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendriks (hip) has begun playing catch, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Hendriks has been shut down from baseball activities since being placed on the injured list May 30 with inflammation in his right hip. However, he's started throwing, which is a significant step in his recovery. Still, he remains a ways away from returning.
