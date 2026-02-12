Hendriks (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday and received an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hip and elbow injuries limited Hendriks to just 14 regular-season appearances in 2025, during which he accumulated a 6.59 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 13.2 frames. An unstable bullpen situation in Minnesota may allow the 37-year-old righty to win a spot on the Twins' Opening Day roster, but he will first need to prove he can still be effective in the Grapefruit League.