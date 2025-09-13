Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Shut down from throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox pulled Hendriks (hip) off his throwing program Saturday after he experienced tightness in his forearm, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
A hip injury sent Hendriks to the injured list in late May, and now that he's been shut down from throwing, he'll almost certainly remain sidelined for the rest of the year. The 36-year-old righty will finish 2025 with a 6.59 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 13.2 innings.
