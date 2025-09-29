Hendriks recently underwent right elbow ulnar nerve transposition with posterior interosseous nerve release surgery, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

There's no word yet on a timeline for Hendriks' recovery, but it's possible his availability for the beginning of next season is affected. Hendriks was limited to only 13.2 innings for the Red Sox in 2025, mostly due to a hip injury, and held a 6.59 ERA and 12:7 K:BB. He will turn 37 in February and will be a free agent this winter.