Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Undergoes elbow surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendriks recently underwent right elbow ulnar nerve transposition with posterior interosseous nerve release surgery, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
There's no word yet on a timeline for Hendriks' recovery, but it's possible his availability for the beginning of next season is affected. Hendriks was limited to only 13.2 innings for the Red Sox in 2025, mostly due to a hip injury, and held a 6.59 ERA and 12:7 K:BB. He will turn 37 in February and will be a free agent this winter.
More News
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Shut down from throwing•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: On throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Resumes throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Red Sox's Liam Hendriks: To IL with hip injury•