Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Tuesday that Fulmer (elbow) could be used as a starting pitcher in 2025, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Fulmer missed the 2024 season while recovering from UCL revision surgery and has been used as a reliever almost exclusively since 2021. He was a starter in his first four big-league seasons, however, and while it's much likelier that he'll ultimately settle into a relief role, it doesn't hurt to stretch him out a bit to give the Red Sox options. Fulmer is expected to be ready for spring training.