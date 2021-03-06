Eovaldi, who had been scheduled to start Saturday, is having his next spring start pushed back to Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Boston manager Alex Cora was quick to point out this is not due to injury, but rather it was because Eovaldi missed a day of preparation for personal reasons, and the club wants to proceed with caution. Tuesday's start will be Eovladi's second Grapefruit League outing.