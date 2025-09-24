Lowe went 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Lowe singled in Boston's first two runs and extended a hit streak to six games. It was a nice bounce-back effort for Lowe, who had struck out twice with the bases loaded and left five runners in scoring position during Sunday's loss to the Rays. He's gone 7-for-17 with six walks, five RBI and four runs scored during his streak.