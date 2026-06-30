Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Beginning assignment Thursday

Sogard (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

It's still unknown whether Sogard will begin his rehab assignment at Double-A or Triple-A, but either way, the 28-year-old's return to game action will mark significant progress in his recovery. He's been on the shelf since June 3 due to an oblique strain and could be cleared to return from the injured list before the All-Star break to help stabilize a Boston infield unit that has been hit hard by injuries recently.